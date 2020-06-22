ANDALUSIA — LBWCC recognizes academic excellence of students named to the President’s List each semester. To qualify, students must be a full-time student and maintain a grade point average of 4.0.
Local students who made the Chancellor’s List include:
CLAYTON — Maci Grace Baker
