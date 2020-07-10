TUSCALOOSA — A total of 16,470 students enrolled during the 2020 spring semester at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
» Tristan Andrews of Eufaula, named to UA president’s list
» Mack Atkins of Eufaula, named to UA dean’s list
» Lucy Calton of Eufaula, named to UA dean’s list
» William Dixon of Eufaula, named to UA dean’s list
» Emily Holland of Eufaula, named to UA dean’s list
» Bobby Mahone of Eufaula, named to UA president’s list
» Maggie Shorter of Eufaula, named to UA dean’s list
» Joel Smith of Eufaula, named to UA dean’s list
» Le Asia Smith of Eufaula, named to UA dean’s list.
