Name: Mariunah Long
School: Parkview Christian School
Age: 8
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Donna Swain
Favorite class: Spelling
Favorite sport: Football
Favorite food: Vegetable Soup
Favorite music: Gospel
What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “I like to practice my math multiplication times tables and work on division problems. I like math because it is fun.”
Who is your role model and why? “My big brother, Buster. When my mother had surgery, he made sure than everyone was taken care of.”
Future Career: “I want to be a veterinarian.”
Greatest Accomplishment: “Getting all A’s and no B’s on my report cards.”
Family: Parents, Mark and Gwen Long; sisters, Markyliah and Larica; brothers, Eddie and Deon (Buster).
