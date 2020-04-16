TROY — David Mauldin of Eufaula has been named to the Chancellor’s List at Troy University for Term 3 of the 2019-20 academic year.
The Chancellor’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0.
