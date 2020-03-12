Name: Katie McKinney
Current job: 3rd grade teacher at Parkview Christian School
What is the most challenging part of your job: “Trying to meet the needs of my students.”
What do you like most about your job: “The students are the best part of my job. They are such a joy. I love their excitement.”
Name 3 things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “Visit Paris, France; Teach as long as I am able; See my children become Christians.”
Favorite music: “Country, Praise and Worship.”
Favorite books: “Gone With the Wind.”
Favorite pastime: “Reading American history, studying historical figures.”
Talents: “Baking, playing the flute.”
Pet Peeve: “Disrespecting someone. I don’t like disrespect from a child or adult.”
Values most important to you: “Self-respect, respecting others, kindness.”
What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “My son is adopted.”
Family: Husband, Joe , pastor of Clayton UMC; Daughter, Karah Fincher, 4; Son, Matthew McKinney, 7; Pates, dog JJ and cat Taco.
