Georgia Mock, 17, and a senior at Eufaula High School, was recently selected for Girls State by the EHS faculty and staff. Girls State, which lasted a week, was held at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. She was elected for two office positions while at Girls State, including her city of Keller’s (pretend town) Revenue Commissioner along with being elected to the City Council. She was also a member of the Senate and learned how to pass and discuss laws. “I am so grateful for this learning opportunity,” Mock said. “I learned so much and made friends of a lifetime. I was proud to represent Eufaula City Schools.” Mock is also a varsity cheerleader along with being a Tiger Representative and a member of the National Honor Society. She is also Senior Class Treasurer for SGA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.