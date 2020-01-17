teacher photo

Kim Moore

 Parkview Christian School

Name: Kim Moore

Current job: Preschool teacher (2-year-olds) at Parkview Christian School

What is the most challenging part of your job: “Getting back into the swing of things when school begins after the summer break.”

What do you like most about your job: “Meeting new students and parents ... and working with an awesome school staff.”

Name three things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “Visit and tour Israel; visit an orphanage in Russia; go on a three-week cruise to Alaska.”

Favorite music: “Contemporary.”

Favorite books: “‘Chicken Soup for the Soul,’ and Mom and Dad’s devotionals.”

Favorite pastime: “Spending time with grandchildren, and reading.”

Talents: “Teaching and singing.”

Pet Peeve: “Tardiness.”

Values most important to you: “Faith, God and trust.”

What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “I love to sing and used to do children’s musicals at church.”

Family: Husband, Mike Moore; daughter and son-in-law, Hailey and Jarrod Ellington; daughter, Alexis Moore; son, Blake Moore; grandchildren, Everett and Emilia.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments