Name: Kim Moore
Current job: Preschool teacher (2-year-olds) at Parkview Christian School
What is the most challenging part of your job: “Getting back into the swing of things when school begins after the summer break.”
What do you like most about your job: “Meeting new students and parents ... and working with an awesome school staff.”
Name three things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “Visit and tour Israel; visit an orphanage in Russia; go on a three-week cruise to Alaska.”
Favorite music: “Contemporary.”
Favorite books: “‘Chicken Soup for the Soul,’ and Mom and Dad’s devotionals.”
Favorite pastime: “Spending time with grandchildren, and reading.”
Talents: “Teaching and singing.”
Pet Peeve: “Tardiness.”
Values most important to you: “Faith, God and trust.”
What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “I love to sing and used to do children’s musicals at church.”
Family: Husband, Mike Moore; daughter and son-in-law, Hailey and Jarrod Ellington; daughter, Alexis Moore; son, Blake Moore; grandchildren, Everett and Emilia.
