Quitman County School District hosted the District Teacher of the Year reception on Sept. 24. The elementary school was represented by Kanesha Scales, 4th grade teacher, and Courtney Murphy, a special education teacher. The middle school was represented by Dushonda Erkins, who teaches social studies, and the high school was represented by the late Tracy Hughes, an English teacher who passed away on July 18.
School level Teachers of the Year were asked to write an essay from the Georgia Teacher of the Year application. The local RESA scored the essays and we were able to announce the District Teacher of the Year. The 2020 Quitman County Teacher of the Year is Murphy.
Murphy is the daughter of Floyd and Shirley Gilbert of Springvale, Georgia. She has two children, Caleb and Caleigh Murphy. She is a proud graduate of “the unsinkable” Albany State University, where she received her bachelor and master’s degree in Special Education. She has 20 years of teaching experience from grades K-12 working with students. Currently, she is enrolled at Columbus State University working on a leadership add-on. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with her family and serving others.
