The Admiral Moorer Middle School Band traveled to each Eufaula City Schools campus school and to Connections Tuesday to perform for each group. Here, the band performs in from of students at Eufaula Primary School. Here, Charity McCray and Faith Knight play the clarinet, while Tristian Morgan and Evelin Sosa play the flute.
Eufaula Primary second-grade students from Marie Toole’s class enjoying the AMMS band performance include Ryland Kulovitz, Nazariyah Dean, Treasure Scott, Apolonia Miguel Pedro, Jeleah Culver and London Robinson.
Photos courtesy ECS
Maddie Register plays the French horn and Destiny Dowdell the bass clarinet for the AMMS band.
AMMS band Director Kim Jackson leads the way in front of flutist Tristian Morgan.
