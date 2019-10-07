Eufaula Tigers

At a pep rally last week, Eufaula High School surprised those who would be inducted into the 2019-20 Hall of Fame by having teachers make them think they were participating in a battle of wits, only to find out they were the inductees in this year’s Hall of Fame.

The EHS Hall of Fame is put before the faculty to vote for 10 new inductees. These students represent integrity, scholarship, citizenship, and what it means to be a Tiger.

The Class of 2020 Hall of Fame include:

Quantasia Anderson

Sulli Calton

Aliza Chambers

Russell Clark

Georgiana Dramble

A’Jacia Floyd

Tamara McCoy

Georgia Mock

Brooks Weeks

Davis Wingate

