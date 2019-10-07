At a pep rally last week, Eufaula High School surprised those who would be inducted into the 2019-20 Hall of Fame by having teachers make them think they were participating in a battle of wits, only to find out they were the inductees in this year’s Hall of Fame.
The EHS Hall of Fame is put before the faculty to vote for 10 new inductees. These students represent integrity, scholarship, citizenship, and what it means to be a Tiger.
The Class of 2020 Hall of Fame include:
Quantasia Anderson
Sulli Calton
Aliza Chambers
Russell Clark
Georgiana Dramble
A’Jacia Floyd
Tamara McCoy
Georgia Mock
Brooks Weeks
Davis Wingate
