Statement from Parkview Christian School Principal Ken Senes:
"The Parkview Christian School will follow the guidelines set by
Gov. Kay Ivey's state of emergency declaration. Although this order does not apply to private schools, Parkview will nevertheless comply as though it did. Therefore, Parkview Christian School will not be in session after Wednesday, March 18, until at least through Friday, April 3. Extended Care 'before and after' school will continue - but only through Wednesday, March 18. We are hopeful school can resume on April 6 and will keep parents and students informed via the following: pcseagles@parkview.com, on our Facebook page, text messaging, and on our Twitter and Instagram accounts."
Ken Senes
School Principal
