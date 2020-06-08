Brianna Michele Phillips, a Eufaula High School graduate and current resident of Oakwood, Georgia, has been named to the President’s Honor Roll at the University of North Georgia (UNG) for achieving a 4.0 grade point average during spring 2020.
Dr. Bonita C. Jacobs, president of UNG, recognized students who reached this academic achievement during the fall 2019 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President’s List.
