Potential is set to host a free Countdown to College: Admissions and Scholarships Workshop on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Eufaula High School. This information-packed workshop is part of a series of events designed to help high school students, their parents, and anyone else interested in the process of preparing for college.
At each “Countdown to College” workshop, a panel of representatives from several Alabama colleges will offer relevant tips and advice to parents and students regarding the admissions process. The panel will also provide information on tuition costs, local scholarship opportunities, and financial aid tips.
Following a panel discussion, attendees will have an opportunity to engage in a Q&A session and speak one-on-one with the individual college representatives. There will also be door prizes, including a drawing for a 7” tablet, and a scholarship sign-up for Alabama residents on-site.
Potential is a multimedia resource for parents of college-bound teens. This event is free of charge and open to the public. Parents and students are encouraged to attend.
For more information about upcoming Countdown to College events, visit potentialmagazine.com. To book this event at your school, contact Savanna Pruitt at 334-467-2988, or savanna@exploremedia.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.