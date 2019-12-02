Quitman County students proved their math skills to be dynamic when they competed in the preliminary MathFest at Thomson Middle School in Centerville, Georgia, on Nov. 16. MathFest is an event that initiates excitement about learning mathematics and provides an opportunity for students in grades 3-8 to be competitive. The MathFest was composed of two types of competition. Students could compete individually during large group competition or on teams of two or three during the team competition. Thirty-three students from Quitman County participated in the preliminary MathFest. Twenty-nine of those students demonstrated exceptional math skills either during the team event or whole group event and advanced to the regional MathFest. The regional MathFest will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Mundy’s Mill High School, in Jonesboro, Georgia.
