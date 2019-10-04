GEORGETOWN, Georgia -- Quitman County School District announced that freshman Kailey Whigham has been selected to be a part of State Superintendent Richard Woods’ Student Advisory Council. This year more than 1,000 applications were received but only 130 middle and high school students were selected to serve on the council.
The Student Advisory Council is a group of students in grades 7-12 who discuss how decisions made at the state level are affecting students throughout Georgia.
Members meet three times throughout the school year with State Superintendent Woods and are advisors who act as liaisons between the Department of Education and the students of Georgia.
