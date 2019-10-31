The Georgia Department of Education today released the 2019 College and Career Ready Performance Index scores. The CCRPI is Georgia’s statewide accountability measurement as required by the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.
Quitman County School District scores show an increase at the Elementary, Middle School and High School levels. These improvements resulted in an overall District score increase of 15.8 points.
The 2019 and 2018 CCRPI scores are directly comparable. Scores from prior years are not comparable because the state made improvements to the CCRPI calculation as part of its State ESSA Plan. The 2018 CCRPI was the first to use the new calculation.
Superintendent Harris — Proud of the Progress and ImprovementsSuperintendent Victoria Harris is very proud of the progress the District has demonstrated. She stated, “I am proud to report that Quitman County Schools showed great improvement from last year. While we know that we have work to do, we attribute our great gains to our dedicated faculty and staff, as well as, our hard-working students, parents and community.”
The overall district score on the 2019 CCRPI was 69.8, with scores of 69.0 for the elementary school, 73.2 for the middle school, and 68.8 for the high school.
Schools 2019 CCRPI Score» Elementary Schools 69.0
» Middle Schools 73.2
» High Schools 68.8
» All Schools 69.8
For the last two years, the Quitman County School District has committed to new instructional resources and strategies. Our teachers and staff members have engaged in ongoing professional learning and we have implemented Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports. We contribute these improvements to the support of the Quitman County community, Quitman County parents, our hardworking and dedicated faculty and staff, and most importantly, our wonderful students.
About the CCRPIUnder the federal Every Student Succeeds Act — the replacement for No Child Left Behind passed in 2015 — states are required to have a “statewide accountability system” that provides information on how well schools are performing. The CCRPI is Georgia’s accountability system.
Similar accountability systems were required under the No Child Left Behind waivers many states operated under before ESSA was passed, but ESSA gives states more authority over the process.
After ESSA was signed into law, the Georgia Department of Education spent two years gathering input from the public and working with a committee of educators and other stakeholders to redesign the CCRPI. Parents, educators, members of the business community, and others said they wanted a CCRPI that reflected the opportunities schools offered students — from fine arts to career education — rather than a focus strictly on standardized test scores.
The CCRPI was refined based on this feedback, and 2019 is the second year scores from the redesigned CCRPI have been released.
