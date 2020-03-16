Quitman County is taking applications Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m., for its Head Start and Early Head Programs for the 2020-2021 school year.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-eons may be excepted if space is available. Quitman County Neighborhood Service Center, 57 Kaigler Road in Georgetown, can be reached at 706-610-4395 to schedule an appointment or for more information.

Tags

Load comments