spelling bee 1

Quitman County Spelling Bee winners.

 Photos courtesy Quitman County Schools

GEORGETOWN — The Quitman County School District held its 2020 District Spelling Bee on Jan. 28 at the Quitman County Board of Education. There were 16 participates in grades 4-8 who represented the school in the District Spelling Bee.

The District Spelling Bee runner-up is, 7th grader, Lavunt Fair; and the District Spelling Bee winner is 5th grader, Kamiyah Thornton. Thornton will represent Quitman County at the Region Spelling Bee on Feb. 22 at Bainbridge, Georgia.

4th gradeMoriah Daniels

Timothy Ricardo

Avjah Lynn

5th grade

Javian Simmons

Kamiyah Thornton

Jayden Lee

6th gradeJamari Turner

Joseph Ricardo

Coby Baulkmon

7th gradeZy’Marion Fryer

Dekiyah Gudes

Lavunt Fair

8th gradeJoseph Dunn

Nalajah Massey

Kevonte Thornton

Tags

Load comments