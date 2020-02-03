GEORGETOWN — The Quitman County School District held its 2020 District Spelling Bee on Jan. 28 at the Quitman County Board of Education. There were 16 participates in grades 4-8 who represented the school in the District Spelling Bee.
The District Spelling Bee runner-up is, 7th grader, Lavunt Fair; and the District Spelling Bee winner is 5th grader, Kamiyah Thornton. Thornton will represent Quitman County at the Region Spelling Bee on Feb. 22 at Bainbridge, Georgia.
4th gradeMoriah Daniels
Timothy Ricardo
Avjah Lynn
5th grade
Javian Simmons
Kamiyah Thornton
Jayden Lee
6th gradeJamari Turner
Joseph Ricardo
Coby Baulkmon
7th gradeZy’Marion Fryer
Dekiyah Gudes
Lavunt Fair
8th gradeJoseph Dunn
Nalajah Massey
Kevonte Thornton
