Sixty-eight of Quitman County School District’s students and nine teachers enjoyed a trip to the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta on Jan. 6.
The school received one of the Sponsored Education Admissions (SEA) grants offered by the Georgia Aquarium which allowed the students to participate in a unique educational experience for free. The District participates in the PBIS Program which stands for Positive Behavioral Interventions & Supports.
PBIS is an evidence-based framework used by schools to improve school culture and student behavior, promoting a safe environment for learning. The focus is on reinforcing positive behaviors. The students who attended had not had any discipline referrals and had earned a minimum of 350 Stingers during first semester of the 2019-20 school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.