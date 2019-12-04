Name: Karen Rasberry
Current job: Kindergarten teacher at Parkview Christian School
Degrees: Georgia Southwestern University
What is the most challenging part of your job: “Separating the ‘teacher role’ from the ‘wife and mother role’ when at home. I find myself continually thinking about how my students can better themselves in their academics.”
What do you like most about your job: “I love the look on the children’s faces when they accomplish a goal.”
Name 3 things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “Go to Alaska; drive up the East Coast to Maine; visit all National Parks.”
Favorite music: “Christian Contemporary.”
Favorite books: “When I find time to read I enjoy Christmas novels.”
Favorite pastime: “I love being with my family.”
Talents: “I love to decorate my house.”
Pet peeve: “Slow drivers ... because I seem to always be running late.”
Values most important to you: “Keeping God No. 1 in my life and in my family’s life.”
What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “I’m pretty much an open book.”
Family: Husband, Sean Rasberry; children, Luke and Audri.
