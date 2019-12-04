Karen Rasberry
Parkview Christian School

Name: Karen Rasberry

Current job: Kindergarten teacher at Parkview Christian School

Degrees: Georgia Southwestern University

What is the most challenging part of your job: “Separating the ‘teacher role’ from the ‘wife and mother role’ when at home. I find myself continually thinking about how my students can better themselves in their academics.”

What do you like most about your job: “I love the look on the children’s faces when they accomplish a goal.”

Name 3 things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “Go to Alaska; drive up the East Coast to Maine; visit all National Parks.”

Favorite music: “Christian Contemporary.”

Favorite books: “When I find time to read I enjoy Christmas novels.”

Favorite pastime: “I love being with my family.”

Talents: “I love to decorate my house.”

Pet peeve: “Slow drivers ... because I seem to always be running late.”

Values most important to you: “Keeping God No. 1 in my life and in my family’s life.”

What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “I’m pretty much an open book.”

Family: Husband, Sean Rasberry; children, Luke and Audri.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments