MOST POPULAR
-
Dothan officer dragged by vehicle operated by impaired driver
-
Dothan KFC manager accused of stealing more than $3K
-
UPDATE: Dunkin' to open third Dothan location Sunday; first 100 guests get free coffee for a year
-
As cases surround Alabama, Dothan hospitals start screening for coronavirus
-
UPDATE: Third arrest made in Monday morning shooting on Hwy. 84
Popular
-
Contract worker dies at Bakerhill location of Tyson Foods plant
-
Barbour County election results
-
Eufaula Police Reports
-
Johnston wishes she had more time to teach students
-
Eufaula Police Reports
-
Smith proud of helping school win championship
-
Remember When
-
Miss Barbour County winners
-
Contract worker dies at Tyson Foods plant
-
Clayton couple among Outstanding Farm Family finalist
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.