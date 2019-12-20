Pictured are winners from the Eufaula City Schools System Science Fair. Several of the students will advance to the Greater East Alabama Regional Science and Engineering Fair in March. Pictured here are (from left) Cooper Wingate, Gabby Brady, Trinity Gant, Maddie Register, Jamiya Ross, Whitney Daniel, Kyle Richardson, Finn Coates.
