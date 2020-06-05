A group of students from Eufaula High School Band were recently selected as section leaders for the 2020-21 Eufaula High School Mighty Tiger Marching Band.
To apply for the role of section leader, it is required that students have at least one year in the marching band before applying.
Students selected as section leaders for the upcoming school year are: Drum Major — Rosie Solorio; Flutes/Piccolos — Lillie Bradfield, Kolbie Hartley, and Sydney Bentley; Clarinets — Aniya Davis; Alto Saxes -Katie Robinson; Tenor Saxes — Christopher Neuman; Trumpets — Dylan Harvell and Jacob Williams; Horns — Josie Erwin; Trombones — Warren Williams; Baritones -Ely Mendez; Tubas — Yair Mendez; Percussion -Ethan Nicewanner and Jacob Turner; Colorguard — Jalyiah Pierce; and Majorettes — Keionna Beatty.
“Most of these students have at least two or three years of experience already, and we’re excited to be able to use that in leadership roles,” said EHS Band Director Cliff Washburn. “They will teach marching fundamentals, lead music rehearsals, assist with set up, and organize events throughout the season. Being a section leader is a hard work and it takes a special kind of student to be up for the task, but benefit awesome rewards! I’m looking forward to a great year with these wonderful student leaders.”
Washburn hopes to have band camp as normal with Rookie Camp being scheduled for July 14-16, and full band camp set for July 20-24. “We are remaining flexible in case we are unable to run normally because of large numbers. Last year we had almost 100 members,” he commented. “If we aren’t able to all meet at once, band camp will look different but we will still meet in smaller groups to learn the music, marching fundamentals, routines, and everything else needed to help prepare us for the first football game on Aug. 21.
“Since this school year was cut short, we weren’t able to officially recruit the new members from AMMS; eighth graders who were in seventh or eighth grade band last year are eligible to participate in marching band this year. We had about twelve eighth graders last year participate as full members, and hope to have a strong number again next year. We are asking all members, rookies and vets, to fill out a short ‘Marching Band Intent Form’ to help us prepare. The link, along with more details can all be found on the band’s website at https://ehsmightytigerband.weebly.com/band-camp.html.
“Please pass the information along to any potential band members you may know,” Washburn said. “We want to make this the biggest and best band ever!”
For more information, email Washburn at cliff.washburn@ecsk12.org, or call 334-687-1110, ext. 123.
