TUSCALOOSA — A total of 12,050 students enrolled during the 2019 fall semester at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
The following local students made the list:
Lucy E Calton, of Eufaula, was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for fall 2019.
William M Dixon, of Eufaula, was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for fall 2019.
Benjamin F Garrison IV, of Eufaula, was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for fall 2019.
Maggie C Shorter, of Eufaula, was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for fall 2019.
Joel P Smith III, of Eufaula, was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for fall 2019.
Le Asia Q Smith, of Eufaula, was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for fall 2019.
Jeneciah Shanquail Starling, of Eufaula, was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for fall 2019.
Shelby K Wood, of Eufaula, was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for fall 2019.
