Alice Shoemaker
The Lakeside School

Teacher of the Week

Name: Alice Kay Shoemaker

Current Job: ​Librarian, The Lakeside School

Degrees: ​ Charles Henderson High School, Troy; BS in Business Education and English, Troy University; Educational Media, Auburn University.

What is the most challenging part of your job: “Keeping materials available to meet the needs of our students.”

What do you like most about your job: ​“I love my job! Love going to work each day!”

Favorite Music: Sixties

Values most important to you: “Honesty, compassion.”

Favorite Pastime: “Faith, honesty, kindness.”

What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “I play the piano.”

Family: Husband, John Shoemaker; children, Mark Shoemaker, Matt (Gina) Shoemaker; four grandchildren.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments