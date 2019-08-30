Teacher of the Week
Name: Alice Kay Shoemaker
Current Job: Librarian, The Lakeside School
Degrees: Charles Henderson High School, Troy; BS in Business Education and English, Troy University; Educational Media, Auburn University.
What is the most challenging part of your job: “Keeping materials available to meet the needs of our students.”
What do you like most about your job: “I love my job! Love going to work each day!”
Favorite Music: Sixties
Values most important to you: “Honesty, compassion.”
Favorite Pastime: “Faith, honesty, kindness.”
What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “I play the piano.”
Family: Husband, John Shoemaker; children, Mark Shoemaker, Matt (Gina) Shoemaker; four grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.