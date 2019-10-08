Quitman County’s 21st Century Community Learning Center After-School S.O.A.R. Program is off to a great start. The program provides a structured, safe and enriching program for Quitman County students. The program operates Monday to Thursday from 3-6 p.m. The mission of the S.O.A.R. program is to support student achievement by meeting the needs of children and their families through academic, social, and cultural opportunities in a safe and innovative environment. In doing so, parents can rest assured that their children will be supported by a highly trained staff committed to providing age appropriate learning and enrichment activities that are intentionally connected to the school day curriculum. The goals of the program are: Improve student academic achievement; Actively involve students in their learning; Involve family members of regularly participating students in family engagement and family workshop activities. Currently there are 100 active students. The students participate in academic enrichment and intervention through engaging interactive instruction homework help, Moby Max Learning, and STEAM lessons. They engage in social/emotional development through character education and college and career readiness lessons. They are exposed to cultural arts and enrichment through program offerings that include Art, Cosmetology, Dance, Karate, Health and Wellness, Robotics, and Sports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.