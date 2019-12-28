stennis photo

Barbour County High School seniors pose with Dr. Jackie Stennis following her presentation at the school gymnasium.

 BY ANDRE WRIGHT

Barbour County High School juniors and seniors got a real treat when they heard Dr. Jackie Stennis, Gear Up Alabama coordinator.

Stennis, a native of Columbus, Mississippi, addressed the topic ‘Student Responsibility and Attendance.’ The presentation strongly emphasized the importance of attendance and stressed that being in attendance 90% of the school year may sound good but that it was not acceptable.

An example for the students was that 90% of the time was equivalent to an employee missing a half-day of work every week. Dr. Stennis also defined and emphasized the importance of understanding responsibility, commitment, stress and balance.

The students participated in a fun activity that demonstrated the importance of maintaining balance in their activities.

The program opened with a welcome and introduction of the speaker by the president of the class of 2020, Brandi Scott, and closed with remarks from Assistance Principal Joe Biggs. School Board President Shirley Johnson was also present, and special thanks were given to Maxine Anderson, BCHS Gear Up Alabama coordinator, BCHS counselors Denese Adams and Buffae Howard.

