Registration is required for meal and transportation to Eufaula High School’s Ninth Grade Academic Planning Night, set for Thursday, Nov. 14, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at EHS.
Students and parents are invited. There will be one-on-one schedule counseling for 2020-21, as well as PSAT score reports available.
There will be door prizes.
Counselors, teachers and Wallace Community College instructors will be on-hand to explore opportunities for students’ sophomore years.
Optional transportation will be provided, as needed, for parents and students from four centralized locations. Buses will be in place in the parking lots of Willy T’s, Burger King, and Barbour Medical Center at 5 p.m. The buses will depart from the parking lots for Eufaula High School at 5:15 p.m. The buses will leave Eufaula High School at 7:30 p.m. and return to each designated location for drop off. There is a permission form that must be completed and returned to Mrs. Ates by Nov. 12 to board the bus.
An optional cheeseburger meal plate will be provided at no charge to all who attend. A form for the meal must also be completed and return to Mrs. Ates by Nov. 8.
For more information, call or email 334-695-1822 or amanda.ates@ecsk12.org.
