TROY — Troy University has announced students who have been named to the chancellor’s list for the fall semester and term 2 of the 2019-20 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the chancellor’s list.

The fall semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 2 includes students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.

Local students named to the chancellor’s list include:

Bailey Bennett of Eufaula

Jacob Boyce of Eufaula

Jazmine Forte of Eufaula

Kirstyn Wiggins of Eufaula

