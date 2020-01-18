TROY — Troy University has announced students who have been named to the chancellor’s list for the fall semester and term 2 of the 2019-20 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the chancellor’s list.
The fall semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 2 includes students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
Local students named to the chancellor’s list include:
Bailey Bennett of Eufaula
Jacob Boyce of Eufaula
Jazmine Forte of Eufaula
Kirstyn Wiggins of Eufaula
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.