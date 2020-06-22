TROY — Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor’s List for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor’s List. The spring semester includes students at the Troy, campus. Term 4 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who made the Chancellor’s List include:

Jacob Boyce of Eufaula

Krystina Burgett of Eufaula

Kaitlyn Doss of Eufaula

Logan Ferrebee of Eufaula

Annalee Ludlam of Eufaula

Madison McCullough of Eufaula

Michaela Smith of Eufaula

Kirstyn Wiggins of Eufaula

Regina Woods of Eufaula

