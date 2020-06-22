TROY — Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor’s List for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor’s List. The spring semester includes students at the Troy, campus. Term 4 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who made the Chancellor’s List include:
Jacob Boyce of Eufaula
Krystina Burgett of Eufaula
Kaitlyn Doss of Eufaula
Logan Ferrebee of Eufaula
Annalee Ludlam of Eufaula
Madison McCullough of Eufaula
Michaela Smith of Eufaula
Kirstyn Wiggins of Eufaula
Regina Woods of Eufaula
