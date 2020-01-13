TROY — Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the fall semester and Term 2 of the 2019-20 academic year. The fall semester includes graduates from the Troy campus. Term 2 graduates include students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who graduated include:
Christyna Orr of Eufaula
Carrie Henry of Eufaula
Lindsey Bowden of Eufaula
Amber Greer of Eufaula
Jazmine Forte of Eufaula
Alex Freeman of Eufaula
