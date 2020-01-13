TROY — Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the fall semester and Term 2 of the 2019-20 academic year. The fall semester includes graduates from the Troy campus. Term 2 graduates include students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who graduated include:

Christyna Orr of Eufaula

Carrie Henry of Eufaula

Lindsey Bowden of Eufaula

Amber Greer of Eufaula

Jazmine Forte of Eufaula

Alex Freeman of Eufaula

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments