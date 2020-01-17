TROY — Troy University has announced students who have been named to the provost’s list for the fall semester and term 2 of the 2019-20 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the provost’s list. The fall semester includes students at the Troy, campus. Term 2 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.

Local students named to the list include:

Alex Freeman of Eufaula

Susanne Hudspeth of Eufaula

Annalee Ludlam of Eufaula

Madison McCullough of Eufaula

Joel Miller of Eufaula

Nicholas Westbrook of Eufaula

Erykah Williams of Eufaula

Brittany Thomas of Eufaula

Regina Woods of Eufaula

Logan Ferrebee of Eufaula

