TROY — Troy is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Provost’s List for the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List. The Spring Semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 4 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
The following students were among those named to the Provost’s List:
Soporia Harris of Eufaula
Bailey Bennett of Eufaula
Bailey Brannan of Eufaula
Susanne Hudspeth of Eufaula
Joel Miller of Eufaula
Monica Williams of Eufaula
Tiffany Jeffrey of Eufaula
