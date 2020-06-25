TROY — Troy is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Provost’s List for the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List. The Spring Semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 4 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.

The following students were among those named to the Provost’s List:

Soporia Harris of Eufaula

Bailey Bennett of Eufaula

Bailey Brannan of Eufaula

Susanne Hudspeth of Eufaula

Joel Miller of Eufaula

Monica Williams of Eufaula

Tiffany Jeffrey of Eufaula

