TROY -- Troy University is pleased to recognize new students who have completed IMPACT orientation and enrolled in classes for the Fall 2019 semester.
Local students who attended IMPACT include Lukas Ducker and Joel Miller of Eufaula.
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
TROY -- Troy University is pleased to recognize new students who have completed IMPACT orientation and enrolled in classes for the Fall 2019 semester.
Local students who attended IMPACT include Lukas Ducker and Joel Miller of Eufaula.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.