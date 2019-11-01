TROY — Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Ch-/2020 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor’s List. Term 1 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Local students named to the Chancellor’s List include:

» Lindsey Bowden of Eufaula

» David Mauldin of Eufaula

» James Orr of Eufaula

