The Barbour County Board of Education approved two resolutions honoring the memory of two special members of the community who recently passed away.
Cynthia Maria Franklin was a tireless leader and outspoken advocate for education, civil rights, and community outreach who was a published author that inspired countless students, teachers, and school administrators. She spent many hours volunteering in schools as a tutor, teaching G.E.D. classes and helping with fundraising efforts. Franklin will be remembered for her intellectual prowess, generous spirit, humility, graciousness and kindness by those who were fortunate enough to have known and worked with her. She passed away on Dec. 14, 2019.
Cathy Ann Palmer Strong was also a dedicated and caring member of the Barbour County School District who inspired many through her generous spirit, humility, and graciousness. As a Clayton High School graduate, she had a lifelong commitment to giving back to the county school district and the surrounding community. Strong was a strong advocate for children. She passed away Dec. 29, 2019.
Other county Board of Education business to pass before the board were personnel actions. The board voted to accept the resignations of Jennifer Sitz as a bus driver, effective Dec. 20, 2019; DeMichael Turner as a fifth grade teacher, effective Dec. 31, 2019; and Michelle Walker as a Paraprofessional at the High School, effective Dec. 31, 2019.
New hires that were approved included JoAnn Dinkins as an Interim Child Nutrition Program Manager for the High School, effective Jan. 6; and Artellis Howard as a Child Nutrition Program Worker for the High School, effective Jan. 14.
An extended leave of absence for Traci Abercrombie — medical leave to be extended through Feb. 3; and a military leave of absence extended through Jan. 31 for Gabrielle Henderson were both approved by the board.
