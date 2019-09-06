The University of South Alabama has announced 116 students have been recognized on the President’s Scholars List of the 2019 summer semester.
The South Alabama President’s Scholars List includes all full-time students earning a 4.0 semester grade-point average. The list does not apply to graduate students, professional level, unclassified, audit, transient, non-degree, other special categories or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
The lone USA student from Barbour County making the list was Emerald Turner of Eufaula.
For more about USA, visit SouthAlabama.edu.
