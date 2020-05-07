OXFORD, MISS. — Matthew Paul Voors of Eufaula is among the more than 5,400 candidates for graduation who will be celebrated during a live, virtual celebratory event May 9.
Voors, who is a Management major, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in the School of Business Administration.
“While we aren’t able to gather in the Grove and at other beautiful venues on our campus right now for traditional pomp and circumstance, we could not let our originally scheduled Commencement day pass without recognizing the incredible achievements, character and spirit of this class of graduates,” said Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce.
UM leaders continue to evaluate plans to hold an in-person Commencement ceremony at a later date.
“The university remains committed to doing all it can to honor our graduates in person when it is safe for us to come together as a university community,” Boyce said.
The virtual event will begin at noon CDT and can be viewed at olemiss.edu.
As part of the virtual celebration, students — including December 2019 graduates, and May and August 2020 candidates for graduation — received an official cap and tassel from the university, along with other celebratory items.
