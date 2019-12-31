DOTHAN — Wallace Community College recently announced the president’s and dean’s lists for fall term 2019. Students awarded to the president’s list must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours with a grade point average of 4.0. Eligibility for the dean’s list is based on a GPA of 3.5 or higher, with a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Those named to the fall 2019 president’s list include:
Eufaula: Nathaniel Antonoplos, James Stephen Black, Nakia Marvette Brown, Dylan Shane Childers, Macy Morgan Crawford, Whitney Hardaway, Zanesha Ahkera Jackson, Tyler J. Ogletree, Chelsea Breanne Renfroe, Walton Michael Sanders, Nicole Renee Shade, Jonah R. Shorter and Juliet A. Wise;
Clayton: Austin M. Warr;
Clio: Donald Joe Hughes, Rex Allen Locke, Terrain L. Mack, Emanuel Cody Miguel, Jacob Conary Moates, David D. Oliver, Travis Rudolph and Donald Adam Schrader;
Louisville: Samantha Paige Dansby and Naretavis Devontre Ford;
Georgetown, Georgia: Alexandria Bush Self;
Midway: Jade R. Wood.
Those named to the fall 2019 Dean’s list include:
Eufaula: Aaliyah Sh’Mone Allen, Benjamin Ballard Bradley, Natasha N. Brooks, Lashanda Page Cota, Keyundra Nicole Cunningham, Kadaija Nakia Dortch, Georgia Emily Dunn, Ja’Corey Demar Eleby, Breyasia A. Green, Christina E. Hale, Kendall Lamar Jones, Thomas W. Killingsworth, Kelsey N. McDaniel, Octeria M. Mitchell, Angela Shantrice Paige, Jaryan A. Parks, Marquitta D. Rivers, Abdias E. Salas, Joseph M. Tolbert, Tyre Raquan Williams and Miracle L. Woods;
Clayton: Latoya Shacole Anglin, Todd Wayne Fye, Shaniya B. King, David Brian Odell, Jarien H. Williams;
Clio: Darnell Abner, Lamar W. Anderson, Willis E. Davis, Omarious L. Douglas, Avion Johari Engram, Earnest M. Hunt, Sherman Scott Kiser, Jamarcus M. Mahone, Deandre C. Miles, Ernesto R. Rodriguez, Brandon Jamal Ryles, Jason M. Towns and Matthew Dylan Tyler;
Midway: Jadaryn Savion Edwards, Cherekee Q. Myhand, Christian Pelz and Grant Harrison Tyler.
