The third senior from Eufaula High School’s girls’ basketball team last season has signed a college scholarships, this time Frakila Wallace inking with Faulkner University of Montgomery.
Wallace joined fellow Tigers Keniya Hill (Pasadena City College) and Zarria Lamons (Coastal Alabama Community College) to complete coach Jermieke Cliatt’s senior class from 2018-19.
“When I got here, (Wallace) had just one or two years in the basketball program,” Cliatt said. “She had trouble just getting up and down the court. But, she worked her tail off. We know she’s smart; she’ll get a lot of academic scholarships too. She was also probably our most physical player. And, she always has a positive attitude. “
Cliatt noted that Wallace was also a member of the EHS band.
“I know Mr. (Cliff) Washburn had high expectations too,” Cliatt said.
Wallace thanked Cliatt for keeping her involved with a program she almost quit.
“This is a very special signing to me,” Cliatt admitted. “She wanted to quit, even last year, but she worked hard. She was going to law school at Alabama, but will now take criminal justice at Faulkner, then go to law school. “
Faulkner assistant coach Joel Harrison recruited Wallace. The Eagles’ head coach is Reed Sutton. Faulkner’s 2019-20 schedule includes trips into Ohio, Louisiana, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi.
