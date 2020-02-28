Name: Taylor White
Current job: 7th and 8th grade English teacher at Admiral Moorer Middle School
Education/Degrees: Opelika High School (2015); English Language Arts Education from Troy University (2019).
What is the most challenging part of your job: “Finding creative ways to help students make connections between the content and everyday life.”
What do you like most about your job: “I love having the opportunity to work with students and help them grow academically, socially, mentally, emotionally.”
Name three things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “Earn my master’s degree; write a book; become fluent in another language.”
Favorite music: “Gospel and R&B.”
Favorite books: The Bluford Series, by Paul Logan and Anne Schraff
Favorite pastime: “Watching Hulu and Netflix.”
Talents: “Teaching and writing.”
Pet Peeve: “Being around people who are constantly negative.”
Values most important to you: “Open-mindedness, compassion, and growth.”
What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “I am very creative and I love expressing my creativity through writing and crafting.”
Family: Parents, Charles and Lola White of Opelika; brother, Chris White.
