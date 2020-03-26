Name: Derrick Williams

School: Admiral Moore Middle School

Age: 13

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Black

Favorite class: Algebra 1

Favorite sport: Basketball

Favorite food: Pizza

Favorite music: Hip Hop

What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “Watch Netflix.”

Who is your role model and why? “My parents, because they show me that anything is possible when you apply yourself.”

Future career: “Architecture.”

Greatest accomplishment: “Super Achiever Award at AMMS.”

Family: Parents, Latisha and Derrick; and siblings, Devon and Shondrella.

