Name: Derrick Williams
School: Admiral Moore Middle School
Age: 13
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Black
Favorite class: Algebra 1
Favorite sport: Basketball
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite music: Hip Hop
What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “Watch Netflix.”
Who is your role model and why? “My parents, because they show me that anything is possible when you apply yourself.”
Future career: “Architecture.”
Greatest accomplishment: “Super Achiever Award at AMMS.”
Family: Parents, Latisha and Derrick; and siblings, Devon and Shondrella.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.