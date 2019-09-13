Student of the Week
Name: David Wingate
School: Eufaula High School
Age: 17
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Teal
Favorite Class: Psychology
Favorite Activity: Football
Favorite Food: Chicken and rice
Favorite Music: Classic rock
What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “Hang out with friends, play golf and play Xbox.”
Who is your role model and why? “George Washington because he led an army of tradesmen and farmers against the greatest military at the time, Then, at the end of his second term as President, he declined the encouragement of his peers to run again. In his farewell address, he warned Americans of the political dangers that we must avoid to stay true to our values.”
Future Career: “Engineer.”
Greatest Accomplishment: “Being elected a senator at Boys’ State.”
Parents and Siblings: Richard and Erin Wingate; Annie (14) and Cooper (11).
