Karley Wortz
The Lakeside School

Student of the Week

Name: Karley Wortz

School: The Lakeside School

Age: 17

Favorite Teacher: Mrs. Callie Strickland

Favorite Class: Government

Favorite Activity: Student Government Association

Favorite Food: Willy T’s Chicken

Favorite Music: Country

What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “Any outdoor activities.”

Who is your role model and why? “My parents because they show the perfect examples of what I want to be like when I get older.”

Future Career: “Pharmaceutical sales representative.”

Greatest Accomplishment: “Becoming Miss Eufaula 2019.”

Parents and Siblings: Parents, Chris and Tara Wortz; sister, Kasey.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments