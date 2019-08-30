Student of the Week
Name: Karley Wortz
School: The Lakeside School
Age: 17
Favorite Teacher: Mrs. Callie Strickland
Favorite Class: Government
Favorite Activity: Student Government Association
Favorite Food: Willy T’s Chicken
Favorite Music: Country
What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “Any outdoor activities.”
Who is your role model and why? “My parents because they show the perfect examples of what I want to be like when I get older.”
Future Career: “Pharmaceutical sales representative.”
Greatest Accomplishment: “Becoming Miss Eufaula 2019.”
Parents and Siblings: Parents, Chris and Tara Wortz; sister, Kasey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.