Cuthbert, Georgia -- The Andrew College men’s basketball team held a camp last week for area elementary school students. Young athletes participated in drills and scrimmages.
Coach Jamison Williams said, “It was so much fun getting to know our area youth, to teach them some basketball skills and hopefully inspire a new generation of Andrew College Fighting Tigers.”
Williams said his team players also benefitted from the camp and learned new teaching skills. “I was amazed at how the young campers looked up to my players and how excited they were each day to come back to camp.”
“I want to thank my players, Tim Williamson, Jordan Booker, Chance Hatcher, Zachary Foster, Jonathon Bishop, Cameron Cabbarus, Corey Fulton, TJ Mitchell, Jermaine Glover, Jamal Lewis, Tez Collins and Keith Littles for their hard work and dedication in pulling together to make this camp successful,” Williams said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.