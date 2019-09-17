EHS Alumni Band

Members of past Eufaula High School bands joined with the current marching band on Friday night for both pregame and halftime performances as the Tigers beat visiting Sidney Lanier, 27-13. Pictured are (from left) Kim Walker, Val Morris and Lacey Jones.
