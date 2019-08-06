A group of determined members from Eufaula High School Class of 2002 decided to reconnect with classmates for EHS Homecoming 2018 after missing out on their 10-year reunion in 2012. After Homecoming, they decided to join with other classes and host the first Eufaula High School Alumni Weekend.
The first Alumni Weekend will be Oct. 11-13 during homecoming week. All classes are welcome to participate, but the classes that have confirmed they will be participating are Classes ‘90, ‘91, ‘92, ‘94, ’03 and ‘05.
A big weekend has been planned by the Alumni Planning Committee, which consists of class representatives of each year. The weekend will include class tailgating at Old Creek Town, attending the Eufaula High School Homecoming game (vs. Russell County), after party at Jazzy Bones, a 90’s Party, and an Alumni Praise Day at Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
For more information, contact the event Chairperson Davina Patterson by email at dwpattersonmk@gmail.com, or by phone (256) 227-9450, or the Co-Chairperson Tameka Jackson Hicks by phone (334) 695-6325, or by email at tameka.hicks@ecsk12.org. The event fee is $15. Cash payments can be taken to Tameka at Admiral Moorer Middle School. PayPal payments can be sent to tameka.hicks@ecsk12.org and cash app $meka2u2. The deadline for payment is Sept. 5.
