The Eufaula High School Band competed in the Azalea Marching Festival at Mary G. Montgomery High School at Semmes on Saturday. Band members stayed in the area on Friday night after the Tigers’ football game. The EHS band received overall superiors in all categories -- Drum Major, Color Guard, Majorettes, Percussion and the overall band. The EHS band will compete in the Andalusia Marching Contest on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 7:40 p.m. Pictured are section leaders of the EHS band.
