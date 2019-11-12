Eufaula High School

EHS cheerleading coach Meg Herring and her Tigers’ squad have been busy bringing home hardware.

 ECS

Eufaula High School cheerleaders were named the Class 6A-7A South Super Regional Champions and will compete in the state finals next month.

Coach Meg Herring’s Tigers also placed third in the Medium Varsity Non-Tumble GameDay at Huntsville, despite being the second smallest team in the event with 15 girls.

EHS only had 14 girls at Mobile’s South Super Regionals, yet still won against 13 other schools.

With its GameDay performance, Eufaula received a bid to Nationals for the third consecutive year. That event will be in Orlando, Florida in February.

Spain Park was the largest with 27 people. We placed 3rd overall. Only getting beat by less than 3 points. We received a bid to Nationals and will be returning to Orlando in February for the 3rd year in a row.

The State Championship Finals will be Dec. 14 at Wallace State in Hanceville.

