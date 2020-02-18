The Eufaula High School Cheerleaders set out to prove themselves at UCA Nationals Feb. 7, competing a total of four times at the competition in Orlando, Florida.
They were up at 5:30 a.m. on Friday and finished the competition at 12:50 a.m. the next morning.
They girls competed in preliminaries, making it to semifinals, and then to finals. They were close to number one each time.
“I think that’s what’s most frustrating; being so close and always just a few points away from that number one spot because I know how hard these girls work,” EHS Coach Meg Herring said.
In the finals, there was an issue with the music, which caused issues during the entire routine and the team was allowed to perform again after the coaches, Meg Herring and Tony Ledwell, challenged the music.
“We didn’t challenge it to win, we challenged it because we wanted them to finish this journey like we knew they could,” Herring said. “We wanted to finish strong. And they did. We did.”
It was a celebratory moment as the coaches ran to the girls in the ESPN arena and told the cheerleaders the news. The girls, who were upset that they may have missed their opportunity to prove their worth were excited to get another chance to show what EHS cheerleaders could do.
“Hair all over the place, mascara smeared from crying, and hearts on their sleeves, they walked out there and owned that floor,” Herring said. “They went out there and let everyone, everywhere, know they were proud to be a Eufaula Tiger.”
Senior Georgia Mock remembered the competition with a sense of purpose.
“We put everything we had on that floor four times and we did it for each other,” Mock said. “We also did it for Meg Blackmon Herring and Tony Ledwell, who fight to the death for us.”
Beth Weathers, also a senior, agreed.
“I am so proud of what we have accomplished in these last four years, but I’d give anything to go on the floor just one more time,” Weathers said.
Eufaula High School Cheerleaders have placed at Nationals before, earning the 6th spot in the Nation in a competition comprised of 20 different schools in 2018. This year, the EHS girls ranked 7th at Nationals as they went against 46 different schools.
“We’re not finished yet,” promised Herring, “I won’t stop until we get the spot we deserve — number one. I/we want that jacket. People doubted we could compete three years ago. People doubted we could go back and do well. But what keeps me/us going is the people who knew we could and supported us every step of the way. Eufaula City Schools, and our community, have helped us get where we are and we want to make them proud. The girls and I love this community, and our school, and it is an honor to represent both.”
Coach Ledwell echoed Herring’s sentiments, “The bar has been set even higher. We will be back.”
